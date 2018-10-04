Three people arrested for manufacturing drugs in East Rand
It’s understood officers received information that drugs were being manufactured at a house in Sebenza on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have busted a drug manufacturing lab on the East Rand worth an estimated value of R1 million.
Three people were arrested during the operation.
Police spokesperson captain Kay Makhubele says the suspects are expected to appear in court soon on charges of manufacturing and dealing in drugs.
“During the operation, it was found that there are activities taking place in a house where they found drugs and machines. It led us to Thembisa, where we also found chemicals which are used to manufacture drugs.”
