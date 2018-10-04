'There shall be no space for criminals in this community anymore'
Cele has returned to the area this morning with over one hundred tactical response team members tasked with arresting criminals.
JOHANNESBURG – Police Minister Bheki Cele says that he has a list with the names of 20 suspected criminals wanted for serious crimes in Westbury.
Cele returned to the area on Thursday morning with over one hundred tactical response team members tasked with arresting criminals.
Residents have been protesting since last week after the murder of a woman who was killed during a gang-related fight.
Her 10-year-old niece was wounded.
Cele says some officers will be working undercover.
"There shall be no space for criminals in this community anymore. There shall be no oxygen wasted on criminals, oxygen is for us not for criminals. We’ll squeeze them and make sure that they get out of this community and go to prison."
WATCH: Cele launches tactical response team in Westbury
