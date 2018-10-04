South Africa wary of backlash from All Blacks
New Zealand have already retained their Rugby Championship title, but blotted their copybook last month when the Springboks pulled off a surprise 36-34 win in Wellington.
PRETORIA - South Africa hold high hopes of a rare double over New Zealand as this year’s Rugby Championship comes to a close on Saturday, but they will be wary of being subjected to a ferocious backlash from the world champions.
New Zealand have already retained their Rugby Championship title, but blotted their copybook last month when the Springboks pulled off a surprise 36-34 win in Wellington.
South Africa will now hope to use their home advantage as a springboard for a second straight victory against the All Blacks, a feat last achieved in 2009 and rarely inflicted on the all-conquering New Zealanders.
“There’s an edge about this match-up,” All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said on Thursday.
“They beat us in the last game, and that’s why there’s an edge now that probably hasn’t been there for a while.”
Loftus Versfeld sold out weeks ago and the thin Highveld air is always a factor in South Africa’s favour at the ground.
Yet the hosts have lost their previous four tests against the Kiwis at the Pretoria venue, by an average margin of 20 points and with 19 tries conceded.
A sterling defensive performance was the catalyst for the Wellington win as well as last week’s 23-12 success for the Boks over Australia, but their attack needs polishing if they are to stay victorious.
“The All Blacks usually hit hard back after a loss so we have to be mentally and physically ready for a massive contest,” said the Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.
“We will have to front up in defence and be clinical when we create chances because the All Blacks punish you for errors and missed opportunities.”
New Zealand have picked their strongest available side for the test with captain Kieran Read returning after sitting out last week’s trip to Argentina.
Prop Owen Franks and scrumhalf Aaron Smith are also restored to the lineup and Jack Goodhue picked ahead of Ryan Crotty, who could be a devastating option off the bench.
“This team hasn’t had a lot of adversity chucked in its face. Individually or as a group. So it’s something we have to learn from,” added Hansen.
Popular in Sport
-
[WATCH] Sundowns players join Bloem Celtic fans in post-match song
-
De Allende, Louw and Kitshoff in starting team to face All Blacks
-
[WATCH] Thabo Nodada’s reaction to his Bafana Bafana call-up is everything!
-
Saunders fined over drugs-for-sex video on Twitter
-
Ronaldo left out of Portugal's upcoming international matches
-
Messi, Barcelona outgun Spurs as Neymar bags hat-trick
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.