Security guard wins R64m PowerBall jackpot, has many dreams

A Cape Town man who worked as a security guard has won the lotto jackpot of R64 million said he will finally marry his long-time girlfriend.

Powerball logo. Picture: Supplied.
Powerball logo. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – A Cape Town man who worked as a security guard has won the PowerBall jackpot of R64 million says that he will finally marry his long-time girlfriend.

The man has decided to put his security guard days behind him and retire.

The R64 million PowerBall jackpot winner said it's been seven years now since he paid lobola for his wife but he could not afford to marry her.

“I will finally marry my woman who has been with me for 18 years now,” said the lucky man.

The multimillionaire said he has two kids and wants them to attend better schools.

He said he has always loved soccer since he was a young boy, and he now wants to start his own soccer team.

The man’s true identity has been withheld.

