SAPS tactical response team deployed in Westbury
However, communities from the greater Johannesburg south region are planning a total shutdown for Friday, saying government’s intervention is too little too late.
JOHANNESBURG - The police’s tactical response team and national intervention unit have now been deployed to the streets of crime ridden Westbury to stabilise tensions.
However, communities from the greater Johannesburg south region are planning a total shutdown for Friday, saying government’s intervention is too little too late.
Residents have been protesting against crime in the area for a week after a woman was killed in a shootout, allegedly between rival gangsters.
Gauteng's shutdown organiser Brendon Rousseau says the aim of Friday’s action is to inconvenience motorists and show government how serious communities are about ending crime.
“They are sick and tired of marginalisation, they want work. We will fight this government, we cannot continue being the scum of this country.”
Residents from areas including Westbury, Klipspruit, Eldorado Park and Ennerdale are also expected to take part in the shutdown.
Meanwhile, in Westbury Police Minister Bheki Cele has introduced tactical response team members to stablise the area.
“If they want to play with their toys, their guns, now they can come,” Cele says.
The minister also says officers have a list of 20 suspected criminals wanted for serious crimes.
WATCH: Westbury shutdown: Bheki Cele makes promises.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
'We cannot continue to be the scum of this country'
-
'There shall be no space for criminals in this community anymore'
-
Bonang Matheba’s tax fraud case postponed
-
Minister denies Land Reform Dept targeting farms as expropriation test cases
-
ANC ‘willing’ to provide top 6 meeting minutes on Nene’s firing
-
ANC urges South Africans to keep Andrew Mlangeni in prayers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.