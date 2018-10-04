SAPS tactical response team deployed in Westbury

However, communities from the greater Johannesburg south region are planning a total shutdown for Friday, saying government’s intervention is too little too late.

JOHANNESBURG - The police’s tactical response team and national intervention unit have now been deployed to the streets of crime ridden Westbury to stabilise tensions.

Residents have been protesting against crime in the area for a week after a woman was killed in a shootout, allegedly between rival gangsters.

Gauteng's shutdown organiser Brendon Rousseau says the aim of Friday’s action is to inconvenience motorists and show government how serious communities are about ending crime.

“They are sick and tired of marginalisation, they want work. We will fight this government, we cannot continue being the scum of this country.”

Residents from areas including Westbury, Klipspruit, Eldorado Park and Ennerdale are also expected to take part in the shutdown.

Meanwhile, in Westbury Police Minister Bheki Cele has introduced tactical response team members to stablise the area.

“If they want to play with their toys, their guns, now they can come,” Cele says.

The minister also says officers have a list of 20 suspected criminals wanted for serious crimes.

WATCH: Westbury shutdown: Bheki Cele makes promises.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)