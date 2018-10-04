SA's first liver transplant surgery from HIV+ mother to HIV- baby
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says this pioneer operation presents a potential new pool of living donors that could save lives.
JOHANNESBURG - Wits University doctors have revealed details about South Africa's first liver transplant from a mother living with HIV to her HIV negative baby who would otherwise have died.
The groundbreaking surgery took place when the baby was 13 months old.
The child was born with end-stage liver failure.
Both mother and baby have fully recovered, however, doctors are unsure of the HIV status of the child.
They’re currently keeping the child on antiretrovirals and are unsure when they will conduct further tests.
