Ronaldo left out of Portugal's upcoming international matches
Christiano Ronaldo's omission comes in the wake of the rape allegations against him by former American model Kathryn Mayorga.
JOHANNESBURG - World football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Portugal’s team to face Poland and Scotland in upcoming international matches.
Ronaldo's omission comes in the wake of the rape allegations against him by former American model Kathryn Mayorga.
She has accused the 33-year-old Juventus star of raping her in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009 and then coercing her to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
The Vegas authorities have reopened the case and are following up on information that has surfaced.
On Wednesday, Ronaldo took to Twitter to "firmly deny" Mayorga’s accusations, adding that he will not "feed the media spectacle".
I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense.— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 3, 2018
My clear conscious will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations.— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 3, 2018
The football team is due to play three Nations League games against Poland on 17 October and against Italy and Poland in November and a friendly against Scotland later this month.
Additional reporting by AFP.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
