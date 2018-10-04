Road Accident Fund in deep financial trouble
As South Africans buckle under the pressure of fuel price hikes, RAF’s annual report reveals that it only has around R1.5 billion in cash to pay claims from road accident victims.
CAPE TOWN - Amid calls from opposition parties to put a freeze on fuel levies due to the ever-increasing cost of fuel, the Road Accident Fund (RAF) is in deep financial trouble.
In February, then Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba announced 30 cents a litre increase in the fuel levy.
But the fund says despite substantial increases in the levy over the last three financial years, it's under-funded and R26.3 billion in the red.
As South Africans buckle under the pressure of fuel price hikes, RAF’s annual report reveals that it only has around R1.5 billion in cash to pay claims from road accident victims.
Currently, R1,93 per litre of fuel bought goes to the fund. This is expected to inject R9 billion into this year's fund financial year the same amount in claims, waiting to be paid out since March.
In the past financial year, the fund had a budget of R37.3 billion, during which time it processed more than 200,000 claims, more than ever before.
The fund says the road accident benefit scheme - currently under consideration by Parliament and which will work under a no-fault basis - will improve the management of compensating road accident victims.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
SAPS tactical response team deployed in Westbury
-
'We cannot continue to be the scum of this country'
-
ANC ‘willing’ to provide top 6 meeting minutes on Nene’s firing
-
[WATCH] Westbury: Cele deploys special joint task force
-
Tom Moyane's disciplinary hearing postponed
-
Eskom's head of Assurance and Forensics placed on suspension
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.