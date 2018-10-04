Red Cross suspends burial of Ebola victims in DRC after staff attacked
At least 106 people have died since July in the latest Congolese outbreak of this deadly haemorrhagic disease.
PRETORIA – The International Committee of the Red Cross has suspended burial of Ebola victims in the Democratic Republic of Congo where volunteer health workers were attacked.
Persistent violence in the Kivus area of the DRC, where the outbreak has occurred, and community resistance to preventive measures and treatment are major obstacles to fighting Ebola.
The World Health Organisation says there’s a very high risk of the disease spreading to other areas and across the DRC border into Uganda and Rwanda.
Three volunteers were injured when an ambulance taking Ebola victims for burial was attacked.
Locals are accusing the health workers with enriching themselves in treating Ebola victims.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
