Rand weakens after World Bank cuts growth forecast
Investors remain skittish on the rand following the announcement on 21 September of a stimulus programme that will see a reallocation of the budget but does not involve an injection of new cash.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand retreated early on Thursday after the World Bank cut its economic growth forecast and took a dim view of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s stimulus plan.
The rand was 0.29% weaker at R14.6875 per dollar at 0650 GMT, having closed in New York at R14.6450.
The currency is expected to trade between 14.4500 and 14.8500 to the dollar on Thursday, NKC African Economics wrote in a note.
The World Bank on Wednesday cut South Africa’s economic growth forecast for 2018 to 1% from an earlier forecast of 1.4%.
In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 flat at 9.090%.
Stocks are due open weaker at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange’s Top-40 futures index down 1.26%.
