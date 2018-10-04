Ramaphosa urges delegates use Jobs Summit to seek, find solutions

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the first day of the summit in Midrand. He says this summit must respond to the problems.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on delegates at the Jobs Summit not to use the gathering to complain but to focus on finding solutions to resolve the unemployment crisis.

He says practical solutions must be found which can be implemented immediately to deal with the slow economic growth and unemployment which is sitting at over 27%.

Ramaphosa says there is already an awareness of the problems facing the economy and the stumbling blocks to economic growth. He says people must not complain.

“We agreed before we came here that we would not use this summit as a platform for lamentation. We will use this summit to seek and find solutions.”

“We should aim to reduce unemployment to at least 6% by 2030. We do need to acknowledge that we will not be able to reach that target unless we do something extraordinary.”

He says the summit will emerge with a framework agreement which is ambitious but achievable.

