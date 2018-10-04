Ramaphosa urges delegates use Jobs Summit to seek, find solutions
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the first day of the summit in Midrand. He says this summit must respond to the problems.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on delegates at the Jobs Summit not to use the gathering to complain but to focus on finding solutions to resolve the unemployment crisis.
Ramaphosa addressed the first day of the summit in Midrand.
WATCH: Jobs Summit 2018
He says practical solutions must be found which can be implemented immediately to deal with the slow economic growth and unemployment which is sitting at over 27%.
Ramaphosa says there is already an awareness of the problems facing the economy and the stumbling blocks to economic growth. He says people must not complain.
“We agreed before we came here that we would not use this summit as a platform for lamentation. We will use this summit to seek and find solutions.”
He says this jobs summit must respond to the problems.
“We should aim to reduce unemployment to at least 6% by 2030. We do need to acknowledge that we will not be able to reach that target unless we do something extraordinary.”
He says the summit will emerge with a framework agreement which is ambitious but achievable.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Business
-
'If we don’t get jobs, people from Alexandra will cross bridge and burn Sandton'
-
Over 16K fraud incidents on digital banking platforms between Jan & Aug
-
We're underestimating China's economic power. Here's why
-
Eskom's head of Assurance and Forensics placed on suspension
-
[CARTOON] Post Mortem
-
[LISTEN] SA named 'global destination of the year' for 5th time
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.