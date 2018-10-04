Ramaphosa to lead 2-day job summit in Midrand

The event which kicks off in Midrand on Thursday is by invitation only and will be convened by the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac)

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead a two-day job summit which will bring government, business and labour together to address the country's unemployment rate.

However, there are concerns that the summit will result in very little action, with the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) saying it won't be attending.

The event, which kicks off in Midrand on Thursday, is by invitation only and will be convened by the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac)

Ramaphosa first raised the possibility of a job summit during this maiden State of the Nation Address in February and the aim remains for organisations to come together and find solutions to increase economic growth and create jobs.

It comes against a backdrop of negative growth, rising fuel and food prices and a lack of investment and recently South Africa entered a technical recession after a decline in GDP figures.

While addressing these pertinent issues are necessary, Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi doesn't believe a job summit will yield solutions.

However, with an unemployment rate sitting at over 27%, government, labour and business aim to focus on high impact interventions to drive job creation.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)