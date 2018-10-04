Ramaphosa rules out Parliament playing role in NDPP appointment

Opposition parties want a say in who will head the NPA next, but the president says no.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has ruled out Parliament playing a role in the appointment of a new National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss.

The NPA has been beset by controversy for more than a decade over its National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

The Constitution makes it the president’s prerogative to appoint an NDPP.

Opposition parties say they want to have a say in who he appoints to ensure transparency and accountability.

The DA wants to introduce a private member’s bill that requires the president’s decision to be informed by a resolution of the National Assembly based on a recommendation by one of its committees.

But in a written reply to a question by Cope leader, Mosiuoa Lekota, Ramaphosa rules this out.

He reminds Lekota that the appointment of an NPA boss is an executive one and differs from institutions where appointments involve Parliament.

Silas Ramaite is currently acting in the position.

Ramaphosa has until next month to make an appointment.

