Ramaphosa asks DA: Why didn't you challenge Fraser's appointment 2 years ago?

The opposition party wants the High Court to set aside Arthur Fraser’s transfer by Cyril Ramaphosa to head up Correctional Services.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has questioned why the Democratic Alliance (DA) did not take legal action when former spy boss Arthur Fraser was first appointed director-general of the State Security Agency.

The opposition party wants the High Court to set aside Fraser’s transfer by Ramaphosa to head up Correctional Services.

In court papers, Ramaphosa has defended his decision, saying the opposition party has provided no new evidence as to why Fraser should not be regarded as a fit and proper person for the job.

But the DA has hit back, labelling Ramaphosa’s stance as bizarre and suggesting it springs from damaging information Fraser may hold on South African politicians.

Ramaphosa questions why the party didn’t take legal action to block his appointment two years ago (September 2016).

But DA chief whip John Steenhuisen says this is because at the time the party did not have the information it has now, including the report of former intelligence inspector-general Faith Radebe’s investigation into allegations against Fraser while he was the agency’s deputy director-general.

Steenhuisen says Radebe’s report recommended criminal complaints be laid against Fraser and others but this never happened and instead he was promoted.

“It’s clearly a concern that we have, that Mr Fraser has files on a number of key politicians and it’s very clear that Mr Ramaphosa is very wary about just what Mr Fraser knows and it’s for this reason that we’re not seeing strong action.”

The DA laid a criminal complaint against Fraser last year after receiving Radebe’s report, several months ahead of the publication of Jacques Pauw’s book, The President’s Keepers, which also deals with the allegations against Fraser.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)