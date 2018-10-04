Popular Topics
Protesters block access to CT train station

Activist group #UniteBehind has organised a demonstration at the station to voice commuters' dissatisfaction with service on the Metrorail network.

A video screenshot of UniteBehind members and commuters at Cape Town train station calling on Metrorail to extend monthly tickets to two months because of constant delays and cancellations. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
A video screenshot of UniteBehind members and commuters at Cape Town train station calling on Metrorail to extend monthly tickets to two months because of constant delays and cancellations. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
51 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Some protesters have been blocking access to the platforms at Cape Town train station this afternoon.

Police have been actively trying to maintain order.

Activist group #UniteBehind has organised a demonstration at the station to voice commuters' dissatisfaction with service on the Metrorail network.

About 300 commuters, young and old, attended the demonstration which also served as the launch of #UniteBehind #DelayRepay campaign.

The campaign calls on Metrorail to extend monthly tickets until 70% of its trains are on time for three consecutive months.

To illustrate the point, some demonstrators tried to gain access to the platform with September monthly tickets but were blocked.

They are now protesting at the turnstiles.

Mandy-Lynn Mott said she was mugged at a train station nearly three weeks ago.

"You see babies being squashed on the train. I’ve been commuting for over 30 years and it has never been as bad as this.”

The movement says commuters suffer daily because of state capture, corruption mismanagement, loss of rail stock and organised crime.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

