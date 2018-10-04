Police probe attempted kidnapping of boy (10) in Mitchells Plain
Western Cape police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk, on Wednesday, released and distributed an identikit of the suspected child kidnapper.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are investigating the attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old boy.
The child reported to police that an unknown man called him over and demanded that he get into his vehicle parked in front of the complainant’s school gate, in September.
The Mitchells Plain boy became afraid and ran back onto the school premises.
Police have yet to share the name of the school and the make and model of the white car the suspect was driving.
“The registration of the vehicle was false, and we’re investigating a case of attempted kidnapping. The suspect has been described as a black man with a dark complexion. He has a scar on his right cheek, slender built and estimated to be about 30-years-old.”
At least 13 cases of child abductions and attempted kidnappings were reported in communities across the Western Cape since 8 August.
In three of the 13 cases, the victims were sexually assaulted.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
