Parliament denies bonuses paid to top execs
This follows media reports that Parliament rewarded executive managers in the 2017/18 financial year.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament has denied claims it paid performance bonuses to its top executives.
The institution says it has not paid any bonuses for the past three years, including a claimed R56,000 bonus to suspended former secretary Gengezi Mgidlana.
The National Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has dismissed Parliament's denial and insists that the bonus payments were made.
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Motapo says the annual report merely reflects "projections" for possible bonuses subject to the outcomes of annual performance assessments.
But Nehawu Parliament branch chairperson Sthembiso Tembe says this is not the case.
“No, we don’t accept that. At this stage we don’t believe that was a mistake. We believe that the bonuses were paid as it was reflected in the annual report.”
Tembe says the union will hold a meeting to discuss the bonuses to executives and also further analyse the annual report.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
