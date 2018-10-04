Pahad: Trump is putting the world at risk
Former deputy Foreign Minister Aziz Pahad says that by embracing populist nationalism and rejecting rules-based multilateralism, US President Donald Trump is putting the world at risk.
PRETORIA - Former deputy Foreign Minister Aziz Pahad is warning that the world cannot allow itself to sleepwalk into a nuclear firestorm.
He says that by embracing populist nationalism and rejecting rules-based multilateralism, US President Donald Trump is putting the world at risk.
Speaking at a meeting of South African envoys and foreign diplomats, Pahad, who heads the foreign policy review panel, labelled Donald Trump's speech to the United Nations General Assembly the most undiplomatic and belligerent address the organisation has heard.
He compared it to Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev when he removed his shoe and banged it on the table in the 1960s, and says it is a new level of debate that does not bode well for a stable future.
Pahad also says Trump is making the Middle East more explosive and risks a nuclear holocaust, intentional or unintentional, with China and Russia.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in World
-
‘Fully confident’ White House receives FBI report on Kavanaugh
-
We're underestimating China's economic power. Here's why
-
Denmark is building a town where you'll kayak to the grocery store
-
Phones on, shops open in Indonesian quake city, but fate of thousands unknown
-
A brief history of #MeToo movement
-
The Weinstein Affair: 10 key moments in a global fallout
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.