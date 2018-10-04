Pahad: Trump is putting the world at risk

Former deputy Foreign Minister Aziz Pahad says that by embracing populist nationalism and rejecting rules-based multilateralism, US President Donald Trump is putting the world at risk.

PRETORIA - Former deputy Foreign Minister Aziz Pahad is warning that the world cannot allow itself to sleepwalk into a nuclear firestorm.

He says that by embracing populist nationalism and rejecting rules-based multilateralism, US President Donald Trump is putting the world at risk.

Speaking at a meeting of South African envoys and foreign diplomats, Pahad, who heads the foreign policy review panel, labelled Donald Trump's speech to the United Nations General Assembly the most undiplomatic and belligerent address the organisation has heard.

He compared it to Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev when he removed his shoe and banged it on the table in the 1960s, and says it is a new level of debate that does not bode well for a stable future.

Pahad also says Trump is making the Middle East more explosive and risks a nuclear holocaust, intentional or unintentional, with China and Russia.

