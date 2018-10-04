Outa not surprised by Public Enterprises DG Richard Seleke’s departure
The Public Enterprises Director-General has quit in terms of a settlement reached between him and the Presidency, Minister Pravin Gordhan confirmed.
CAPE TOWN - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says it’s not surprised by the departure of Public Enterprises Director-General Richard Seleke from the public service.
Seleke has quit in terms of a settlement reached between him and the Presidency, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan confirmed on Wednesday.
Gordhan did not reveal the terms and conditions of the settlement, saying only that it was in line with public service rules.
Seleke was implicated in the leaked Gupta emails as having helped the family benefit from deals involving state-owned entities.
In 2018, Outa laid charges of fraud, extortion, corruption and high treason against Seleke, who has denied links to the Guptas.
Outa CEO, Wayne Duvenage, says the terms of the settlement reached with Seleke should be revealed because public money is involved.
“Nonetheless, I think the government is rid of one more corrupt individual, one person who was very involved in state capture.”
Duvenage says Outa’s closely monitoring the progress of the Hawks’ investigation of state-capture cases.
“We believe that things are happening, certainly not as fast as they should be, and we’re following up on a regular basis.”
Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Natasha Mazzone has also called for details of Seleke’s settlement to be made public.
“The DA will be writing to President [Cyril] Ramaphosa to make public exactly what the terms and conditions of the settlement are.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
