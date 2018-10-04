Oliphant: Use Jobs Summit to identify job creation challenges, opportunities

The minister addressed business, labour and government leaders in Midrand on Thursday at the Jobs Summit.

JOHANNESBURG - Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant has told delegates at the Jobs Summit to make sure the gathering lives up to the country's expectations, saying there must be practical solutions and initiatives that can be implemented immediately.

Social partners under National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) will spend the next two days discussing how to grow the economy and create the much-needed jobs.

Oliphant says the next two days must come up with ideas to dream with the scourge of unemployment.

“Government, business, labour and community formations should use this platform to identify solutions to job retention, identify job creation challenges and opportunities that each social partner can contribute towards.”

We are at the Jobs Summit. #JobsSummit . The program has just started now. CM pic.twitter.com/0NHi2wtOBI — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 4, 2018

#JobsSummit Labour minister Mildred Oliphant says this summit is an opportunity to address economic challenges and unemployment-especially amongst the youth. — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 4, 2018

#JobsSummit Oliphant “let’s make SA work” — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 4, 2018

