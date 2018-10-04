Oliphant: Use Jobs Summit to identify job creation challenges, opportunities
The minister addressed business, labour and government leaders in Midrand on Thursday at the Jobs Summit.
JOHANNESBURG - Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant has told delegates at the Jobs Summit to make sure the gathering lives up to the country's expectations, saying there must be practical solutions and initiatives that can be implemented immediately.
The minister addressed business, labour and government leaders in Midrand on Thursday.
Social partners under National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) will spend the next two days discussing how to grow the economy and create the much-needed jobs.
Oliphant says the next two days must come up with ideas to dream with the scourge of unemployment.
“Government, business, labour and community formations should use this platform to identify solutions to job retention, identify job creation challenges and opportunities that each social partner can contribute towards.”
We are at the Jobs Summit. #JobsSummit . The program has just started now. CM pic.twitter.com/0NHi2wtOBI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 4, 2018
#JobsSummit Labour minister Mildred Oliphant says this summit is an opportunity to address economic challenges and unemployment-especially amongst the youth.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 4, 2018
#JobsSummit Oliphant “let’s make SA work”— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 4, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Business
-
'If we don’t get jobs, people from Alexandra will cross bridge and burn Sandton'
-
Eskom's head of Assurance and Forensics placed on suspension
-
[CARTOON] Post Mortem
-
We're underestimating China's economic power. Here's why
-
[LISTEN] SA named 'global destination of the year' for 5th time
-
Rand weakens after World Bank cuts growth forecast
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.