Oliphant: Use Jobs Summit to identify job creation challenges, opportunities

The minister addressed business, labour and government leaders in Midrand on Thursday at the Jobs Summit.

Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant. Picture: GCIS.
Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant. Picture: GCIS.
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant has told delegates at the Jobs Summit to make sure the gathering lives up to the country's expectations, saying there must be practical solutions and initiatives that can be implemented immediately.

The minister addressed business, labour and government leaders in Midrand on Thursday.

Social partners under National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) will spend the next two days discussing how to grow the economy and create the much-needed jobs.

Oliphant says the next two days must come up with ideas to dream with the scourge of unemployment.

“Government, business, labour and community formations should use this platform to identify solutions to job retention, identify job creation challenges and opportunities that each social partner can contribute towards.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

