Minister denies Land Reform Dept targeting farms as expropriation test cases
In September, AfriForum came under fire for publishing what it claimed was a list of farms identified as expropriation test cases.
CAPE TOWN - Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has emphatically denied that her department is targeting any properties to test expropriation without compensation in the Constitutional Court or that it has any plans to do so.
Nkoana-Mashabane was responding to a parliamentary question by Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) leader Pieter Groenewald.
In September, lobby group, AfriForum, came under fire for publishing what it claimed was a list of farms identified as expropriation test cases.
The Department of Rural Development and Land Reform denied any such list existed.
Nkoana-Mashabane has responded with an emphatic no to the Freedom Front Plus’s question whether her department is identifying land to test expropriation without compensation in the courts.
Groenewald also wanted details of the number of properties, their size, location and ownership, and the reasons for their expropriation but these questions fell away.
Agri SA, in September, condemned as inflammatory AfriForum’s publication of a list of farms it claimed had been targeted.
Agri SA said the list had inaccuracies that could have been verified before its release.
It also said the list included farms that were joint ventures, co-owned by black people.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
