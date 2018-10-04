Nicolas Cage accused of abuse

A woman claiming to be actor’s ex-girlfriend has alleged the star became abusive on 20 September 2018, describing him as ‘severely intoxicated at the time’.

LONDON - A woman claiming to be Nicolas Cage’s ex-girlfriend has accused him of abusing her while “extremely intoxicated” but he has denied the accusations.

Vickie Park - who claims to have had an on/off relationship with the Mandy actor since June 2017 - has alleged the 54-year-old star became abusive on 20 September 2018, after the Slash Film Festival, describing him as “severely intoxicated at the time”.

The allegations are featured in court documents obtained by The Blast as part of a restraining order application Park is seeking against Cage’s estranged wife Alice Kim.

The woman has accused Alice of harassing and stalking her on social media and claimed she is too afraid to leave her house because of the actress.

The judge in the case denied her request for a restraining order until a hearing later this month.

And a spokesperson for the former couple - who has 13-year-old son Kal-El together - has slammed the “absurd allegations” against them.

The representative told The Blast: “Nicolas and Alice Cage categorically deny the absurd allegations listed in the filing of a temporary restraining order against Alice Cage, which was denied by the court.”

The Con Air star split from Alice in January 2016 shortly before he started shooting his latest movie Mandy, and he recently admitted their separation was unexpected for him.

He said: “It was a shocker for me - I definitely didn’t see it coming, and those feelings had to go somewhere, so they went into the performance.”

But Cage is happy to still be friends with his 34-year-old former partner.

Asked if he and Alice are still friends, he added: “Oh yes, I want to. She was quite young when I married her, and I don’t really have any ill will towards what happened. That’s all I’ll say.

“And now it’s like, wow, I’m 54 and I’m single again - I didn’t see that coming! It’s pretty grim.”