Nedlac hopeful two-day job summit will yield positive results

JOHANNESBURG – The National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) says government's two-day job summit will come up with a mechanism to tackle South Africa’s high unemployment rate, with a sharp focus on small and micro enterprises.

Government, labour and business are expected to flesh out solutions to drive economic growth and job creation.

There have been concerns of whether this summit will come up with tangible solutions with the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) saying it won’t be attending.

Nedlac's Madoda Vilakazi says the summit will analyse the problems hindering business growth, including looking at issues of regulatory uncertainty.

“Some big announcement obviously around the numbers now of jobs that will be created, that will be announced. But on top of that, we’ve agreed that we must have a monitoring and evaluation framework.”

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the summit which will bring government, business and labour together to address the country's unemployment rate.

The event, which kicks off in Midrand on Thursday, is by invitation only and will be convened by the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac)

Ramaphosa first raised the possibility of a job summit during this maiden State of the Nation Address in February and the aim remains for organisations to come together and find solutions to increase economic growth and create jobs.

It comes against a backdrop of negative growth, rising fuel and food prices and a lack of investment and recently South Africa entered a technical recession after a decline in GDP figures.

While addressing these pertinent issues are necessary, Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi doesn't believe a job summit will yield solutions.

However, with an unemployment rate sitting at over 27%, government, labour and business aim to focus on high impact interventions to drive job creation.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)