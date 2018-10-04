Moyane approaches ConCourt to have disciplinary hearing postponed
Tom Moyane's attorney Eric Mabuza confirmed that his client's disciplinary hearing started on Thursday and they’ve applied to have the matter postponed.
PRETORIA - Suspended Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane’s lawyer has applied to have his disciplinary hearing postponed.
Moyane is accused of the gross mishandling of the Financial Intelligence Centre report related to his former deputy Jonas Makwakwa.
He’s also charged with the unauthorised payment of bonuses to Sars management, misleading Parliament and instructing a Sars official not to cooperate in an investigation.
It’s understood Moyane wants the matter to stand down until his review application has been heard in the Constitutional Court.
Moyane has asked the Apex Court to review President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to proceed with his disciplinary hearing and set up the Nugent Commission of Inquiry.
He’s also asked the court to prohibit Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s involvement in his disciplinary hearing, saying the minister has shown clear animosity towards him and is bent on getting rid of him.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
