Mining firms say Zambia's tax hike plan would ruin economy
Several mines would become unprofitable if the tax plans were implemented with overall copper production likely to fall, Zambia Chamber of Mines President Nathan Chishimba said.
LUSAKA - Zambia’s proposed mining tax increases would hobble Africa’s second-biggest copper industry, companies said on Thursday, a further warning to investors already concerned about the country’s mounting debt.
Several mines would become unprofitable if the tax plans were implemented with overall copper production likely to fall, Zambia Chamber of Mines President Nathan Chishimba said.
“More tax regime instability, massive increases, and novel taxes not seen anywhere else in the world will hurt the mining industry and all those who rely on its success,” Chishimba said in a statement.
“As industry production shrinks through the impact, there will be less jobs, less taxes and as a result, there will be less in the government’s bank account for many years to come.”
Some companies have already scrapped expansion plans since Zambia on Friday announced new mining duties and an increase in royalties to help bring down mounting debt, Chishimba said.
Zambia argues that its mainstay copper industry unfairly benefits foreign companies like First Quantum, Glencore and Vedanta Resources, while millions of its citizens suffer without basic services.
Chishimba said attracting investment was the only way to boost growth and increase government revenue. Mining accounts for more than 70% of Zambia’s foreign exchange earnings.
Concerns about Zambia’s rising debt, alongside accusations of additional hidden borrowing and government corruption, have spooked investors and Western donors in recent months.
The International Monetary Fund has put on hold talk about an aid package due to Zambia’s debts that it describes as unsustainable.
Popular in Africa
-
'Sudan forms body of bankers & exchange bureaus to set daily exchange rate'
-
As Cameroon votes, thousands are silenced by violence
-
Red Cross suspends burial of Ebola victims in DRC after staff attacked
-
UN Security Council heads to DR Congo ahead of polls
-
Ethiopian PM pushes for unity after months of ethnic violence
-
US first lady Melania Trump lays wreath at 'emotional' slave castle in Ghana
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.