Matheba tax evasion: 'No one is above the law'
Bonang Matheba made a brief appearance in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday for allegedly dodging taxes between 2007 and 2017.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says media personality Bonang Matheba will not receive preferential treatment for alleged tax evasion.
Matheba made a brief appearance in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday for allegedly dodging taxes between 2007 and 2017.
The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane says no one is above the law, even well-known media personalities such as Matheba.
"No one is above the law. Each and every citizen of South Africa will be treated equally."
Mjonondwane says all South Africans have a responsibility to adhere to tax regulations.
"The tax revenue is used to cater for South Africans who cannot afford life. Therefore, it's very important for every South African to play a role."
Matheba has been charged with over a dozen counts of tax evasion which include instances related to her company.
She’s expected back in court next month.
WATCH: Reality show: Bonang Matheba in court for tax evasion
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
