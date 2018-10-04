Motorist shot, wounded in Germiston attack

Police say the criminals stole a box from the man's car before fleeing the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been shot and wounded in Germiston.

It's understood the man was driving in his bakkie when four unknown criminals opened fire from the Mercedes-Benz they were travelling in at the Goudrif intersection on Thursday.

Spokesperson Kay Makhubela said: “We’re calling on anyone with information to come forward. Cases of attempted murder and theft were reported.”

