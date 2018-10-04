Man dead, another injured after car crashes into river

Paramedics found the pair earlier on Thursday in the vehicle which was floating upside down in the water.

JOHANNESBURG - One man has died while another has been hurt after the car they were travelling in crashed into a river in Pretoria.

Rescue teams extricated the men and after assessment one of them was declared dead on the scene.

ER24's Russel Meiring says passenger from the vehicle was rescued and transferred to the nearest hospital and the circumstances around the incident are under investigation.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)