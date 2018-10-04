[LISTEN] Would-be Anglican Church priests will need police clearance
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 presenter Bongani Bingwa speaks to Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba about the church’s decision to tackle sexual predation and their preventative measures.
JOHANNESBURG - One of the awful realities we must deal with is the issues of sexual predation.
And if women and children are not safe from sexual predation where can they turn to?
What can churches do? Wait until a crime has been committed by a clergyman, then punish them?
The Anglican Church of Southern Africa‚ is saying they want to think about it before these kinds of things happen. They want police clearance for any prospective priest.
Talk Radio 702 presenter Bongani Bingwa speaks to Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town Thabo Makgoba about the church’s decision to tackles sexual predation and their preventative measures.
“Rather than waiting for the people to err and be caught, let’s be proactive in light of the dozens of cases that have been reported,” Makgoba says.
For more information listen to the audio above.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] What’s the protocol around shackling a suspect in court?
-
[LISTEN] Minerals Council SA welcomes new mining charter
-
[LISTEN] Grahamstown officially renamed Makhanda
-
[LISTEN] Lawyer: Sasha Martinengo considering challenging dismissal
-
[LISTEN] Will ANC NEC disband MKMVA?
-
[LISTEN] Dros rape accused to remain in custody
-
[LISTEN] Complexities around Westbury protests explained
-
[LISTEN] If you owe e-tolls, expect to be summoned
-
[LISTEN] How fuel price hikes will make food more expensive
-
[LISTEN] Tbo Touch on money & entrepreneurship
-
[LISTEN] Adrian Lackay: There’s vindictiveness to Moyane’s legal tactics
-
[LISTEN] Post Office officially takes over grant payments
-
[LISTEN] Psychology of racism
-
[LISTEN] Vexillology & the meaning of the SA flag
-
[LISTEN] The costs of saying 'yes' to that matric dance dress
-
[LISTEN] Sharing Dros video & naming rape suspect unlawful, warns legal expert
-
[LISTEN] Justice Minister explains SA extradition deal with UAE
-
[LISTEN] New Mining Charter 'a perfect compromise between all stakeholders'
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] TUT dominate varsity football finals
-
[LISTEN] Internet scams targeting vulnerable South Africans
-
[LISTEN] Big 5 reasons why SA keeps shedding jobs
-
[LISTEN] Why some Gauteng police stations are branded 'stubborn'
-
[LISTEN] CT taxi driver who helped epileptic child given R6,000 fine
-
[LISTEN] Why the outlook for fuel prices is bleak
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.