[LISTEN] Would-be Anglican Church priests will need police clearance

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 presenter Bongani Bingwa speaks to Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba about the church’s decision to tackle sexual predation and their preventative measures.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the awful realities we must deal with is the issues of sexual predation.

And if women and children are not safe from sexual predation where can they turn to?

What can churches do? Wait until a crime has been committed by a clergyman, then punish them?

The Anglican Church of Southern Africa‚ is saying they want to think about it before these kinds of things happen. They want police clearance for any prospective priest.

“Rather than waiting for the people to err and be caught, let’s be proactive in light of the dozens of cases that have been reported,” Makgoba says.

