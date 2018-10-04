[LISTEN] What’s the protocol around shackling a suspect in court?

Radio 702 | Talk Radio presenter Azania Mosaka engaged SAPS spokesperson Vish Naidoo about what the law says with regards to some accused appearing in shackles when they make their court appearance.

JOHANNESBURG - The court appearance of Nicholas Ninow, who has been accused a raping a seven-year-old girl at Dros restaurant in Pretoria, sparked a debate on social media on why he was not shackled.

Pictures making comparisons between Ninow, Fees Must Fall activist Mcebo Dlamini and Duduzane Zuma when they appeared in court trended on social media, with people asking why Dlamini and Zuma were shackled while Ninow was not.

Some people concluded that is was racially motivated.

Talk radio presenter Azania Mosaka engaged SAPS spokesperson Vish Naidoo about what the law says with regards to some accused appear in shackles when they make their court appearance.

“Regarding shackling of awaiting trials detainees that are going to court, there is no specific policy on that. There is a policy that speaks to the restraining of suspects when arrested and being transported from point A to point B.”

