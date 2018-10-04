[LISTEN] SA named 'global destination of the year' for 5th time

Radio 702 | The award from Global Sourcing Association recognises the country's value proposition and credible offering.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has been recognised as the 'global destination of the year' by the Global Sourcing Association for the fifth time in a row.

The award recognises the country's value proposition and credible offering. It also looks at global best practice, a talented and scalable labour pool with government support to attract international outsourcing work into South Africa.

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies says since the establishment of a global Business Process Services (BPS) footprint, South Africa has been recognised as a leading offshore BPS destination and has received several international awards.

Talk Radio 702 and Cape Talk's Xolani Gwala speaks to Malebo Mabitjie-Thompson, deputy Director-General at the Department of Trade and Industry and Andy Searle, CEO of BPS.

Listen to the audio above for more.