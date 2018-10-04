[LISTEN] DStv explains why it canned its mobile service

Radio 702 | Multichoice COO Mark Rayner speaks to Joanne Joseph to explain how - with the rise of improved mobile network services and other technological changes - the service has become obsolete.

JOHANNESBURG - MultiChoice has defended its decision to discontinue its DStv Mobile service in South Africa at the end of October.

On Wednesday, listeners of Talk Radio 702's Afternoon Drive called in and while some support the decision, most are aggrieved.

Multichoice COO Mark Rayner, the man credited for starting DStv Mobile, speaks to Joanne Joseph to explain how - with the rise of improved mobile network services and other technological changes - the service has become obsolete.

"It is certainly not a change in direction for us in wanting to make sure our customers get DStv on all their devices. We have done a lot of work on that with our product called DStv Now which delivers our TV service to your smartphones, tablets, smart TVs or laptops."

