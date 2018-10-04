Kraaifontein ANC member Charlton Dipper stabbed to death

Could there be dedicated prosecutors to deal with Westbury criminals?
The ANC’s Dennis Taaibosch says the motive for the murder is unknown at this stage.
CAPE TOWN - The Kraaifontein community is mourning the death of the African National Congress (ANC) branch member Charlton Dipper.
The 43-year-old community activist was stabbed to death in his Scottsdene home over the weekend.
Police have arrested a suspect.
The ANC’s Dennis Taaibosch says the motive for the murder is unknown at this stage.
“Comrade Charlton was one of our branch executive members. As the ANC, we are very shocked by the way he was killed over the weekend here in Scottsdene. All of us are very saddened.”
