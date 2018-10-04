Julia Roberts shocked by Hollywood sex abuse allegations

The 50-year-old actress has been following the Time's Up and #MeToo movements with interest since they began in the wake of the expose on Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual assaults on stars such as Rose McGowan.

The 50-year-old actress has been following the Time's Up and #MeToo movements with interest since they began in the wake of the expose on Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual assaults on stars such as Rose McGowan, Annabella Sciorra and Asia Argento and admits she feels very lucky to have never been in that situation herself during her four decade spanning career as the scale has stunned her.

Speaking to Sky News at the Prime Video Presents event in London, she said: "Of course, you hear stories about it or know people that have suffered that. I myself have the great good fortune that I have not ever been in a situation like that. But it is talk that goes around. I think so many things that come out of that were so shocking and the scope of it was really quite surprising."

Roberts stars in new Amazon Studios TV series Homecoming - directed by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail - in which she plays Heidi Bergman a caseworker at a secret government facility who wants to return to civilian life,

The psychological thriller is based on the original podcast series of the same name created by Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg and Roberts admits she was keen to return to the genre because she has always enjoyed telling gripping stories.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at Homecoming's launch, she said: "I love that genre. I've been lucky to be in some thriller genre films, The Pelican Brief and Sleeping with the Enemy. So I do love stuff like that and I fall for it even when I know what's going to happen, I'm still like, 'Oh my god the towels!' I'm a good sucker for those kinds of movies and I love the jagged edge, so I love that genre."