Youth unemployment must be key focus of job summit - Alan Winde

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
Go

Youth unemployment must be key focus of job summit - Alan Winde

The two-day summit is intended to determine what needs to be done to grow the economy, better equip workers and expand infrastructure.

Leaders of government, labour, business and civil society gathering at Nedlac for a government’s two-day job summit. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
Leaders of government, labour, business and civil society gathering at Nedlac for a government’s two-day job summit. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government says while it welcomes government’s two-day job summit that starts in Johannesburg on Thursday, it can’t be allowed to become another talk shop.

Unemployment now stands at 27.2%, while youth unemployment is as high as 38.8%.

The summit is intended to determine what needs to be done to grow the economy, better equip workers and expand infrastructure.

Western Cape MEC for Economic Opportunities Alan Winde says South Africa’s track record of low growth, ratings agency downgrades and policy under certainty around mining and land reform are not creating a receptive environment for investment.

At 20.7%, unemployment is the lowest in the Western Cape.

The province created 40% of all new jobs in the country in the second quarter of 2018.

Winde says that while government’s economic stimulus package aimed at promoting growth and investment is a good start, more needs to be done.

He says youth unemployment is at a crisis level and this must be a key focus of the jobs summit.

“What we need to get out of this job summit is not a talk shop, we need to have action, we need to make sure we have policy certainty, we need to remove red tape, we need to make it easy for business to start, we need to make it easy for investors to invest in our country, we need to make it easy to create jobs.”

Winde says South Africans are struggling under the burden of fuel price increases, a value-added tax (VAT) hike and soon, another electricity price hike.

He says he hopes the summit will take a hard look at the roles all South Africans need to play to ensure they can work and create opportunities for themselves.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA