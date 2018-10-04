Jennifer Garner wants divorce case sped up

According to TMZ, Garner's papers ask their judge to have the case removed from the court system and instead put in the hands of a private judge.

LOS ANGELES - Jennifer Garner has reportedly filed legal documents to speed up her divorce from Ben Affleck, after filing for termination of their marriage over a year ago.

The 46-year-old actress split from the Justice League star - with whom she has children Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six - in 2015 before filing for divorce in April last year, and it seems she now wants the relationship to be officially over, as she's filed papers to supercharge the process.

According to TMZ, Garner's papers ask their judge to have the case removed from the court system and instead put in the hands of a private judge, who can accelerate the process and handle the final details quickly, with the intention of dissolving the former couple's marriage by the end of this year.

The publication reports the delay in divorce proceedings was in part due to Affleck's alcohol addiction - for which he entered rehab for the third time in August - as Garner was reluctant to set a custody agreement until she knew for sure that the actor, also 46, was sober.

Affleck has been in rehab for just over a month, and it was recently claimed he has committed to "staying longer" in the treatment facility in order to make sure he can be "the best father" to his brood.

A source said last week: "He is trying very hard to work on himself and get to the root of his addiction.

"He has a lot of demons but he wants to understand himself and have the results be different this time. He is committed to staying longer which is a very positive development. He is taking strides to better himself and is hopeful about the future. He is taking advantage of getting help and is happy with the way it's going.

"He always wants to be the best father and this relapse put his family back in the public eye. He takes this all very seriously and will continue to."