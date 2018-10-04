'If we don’t get jobs, people from Alexandra will cross bridge and burn Sandton'
Kabous le Roux | Ray White interviews Bonang Mohale (CEO, Business Leadership SA) and the Centre for Development and Enterprise’s Ann Bernstein.
What we have to do is realise the extent and scale of this crisis and decide to do some different things… We have to create jobs for the workforce we actually have, not the workforce we want...Ann Bernstein, Centre for Development and Enterprise
South Africa is poor by choice. You can see the devastating impact that 10 years of State Capture have had on this country!Bonang Mohale, Business Leadership South Africa
A two-day jobs summit – another attempt by President Cyril Ramaphosa to lift South Africa's economic growth rate - kicks off in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviewed the Centre for Development and Enterprise's Ann Bernstein and Bonang Mohale, CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).
Listen to the interview in the audio below (and/or scroll down for quotes from it).
We need to incentivise employers to hire young people…Ann Bernstein, Centre for Development and Enterprise
I don’t think it [Ramaphosa’s stimulus plan] is bold enough.Ann Bernstein, Centre for Development and Enterprise
We need to attract low-skill manufacturing that is leaving China. Other countries in Africa are starting to attract these…Ann Bernstein, Centre for Development and Enterprise
Almost 900 people enter our workforce every day and cannot find a job… Nearly 10 million people do not have a job, but want to work…Ann Bernstein, Centre for Development and Enterprise
Business needs to be explicit on where it stands on big issues… like land… we must be clear that we support it [land reform]. There’s no need to change the Constitution…Bonang Mohale, Business Leadership South Africa
Here is a country that has everything! All the mineral resources… There’s no reason why anyone needs to go hungry, yet 17 million people are on social grants.Bonang Mohale, Business Leadership South Africa
If we don’t have jobs, people from Alexandra will cross the bridge and burn Sandton.Bonang Mohale, Business Leadership South Africa
We’re giving it [Ramaphosa’s stimulus plan] the thumbs up, times ten!Bonang Mohale, Business Leadership South Africa
Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?
Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:
More in Multimedia
-
Petrol price reaches all-time high
-
Significant climate change events in 2017
-
The 10 most-visited cities in 2017
-
Bill Cosby’s fall from grace
-
Europe vs USA: Who's who in the Ryder Cup
-
Deeper look into how Ebola virus attacks
-
Gauteng crime stats
-
Global dagga consumption
-
Key Emmy winners
-
2018 Emmy award nominees in key categories
-
Gender bias: How cancer deaths differ according to gender
-
Undernourished people around the world
-
#CrimeStats: SA murder rate by the numbers
-
The looming humanitarian crisis in Idlib, Syria
-
The difference between Level 6B and Level 5 water restrictions
-
Types of content Facebook removes
-
Ms. Lauryn Hill is finally coming to South Africa and we have all the details!
-
Factfile on cholera
-
Sub-Saharan Africa's trade with China
-
Alcohol kills 2.8mil people per year around the world
-
Migration: The deadly Mediterranean crossing
-
Drones: A poor man's weapon
-
Touch the Sun: What you need to know about the Parker Solar Probe
-
Up in smoke: The cost of recent Metrorail fire damage
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.