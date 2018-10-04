'If we don’t get jobs, people from Alexandra will cross bridge and burn Sandton'

Kabous le Roux | Ray White interviews Bonang Mohale (CEO, Business Leadership SA) and the Centre for Development and Enterprise’s Ann Bernstein.

What we have to do is realise the extent and scale of this crisis and decide to do some different things… We have to create jobs for the workforce we actually have, not the workforce we want... Ann Bernstein, Centre for Development and Enterprise

South Africa is poor by choice. You can see the devastating impact that 10 years of State Capture have had on this country! Bonang Mohale, Business Leadership South Africa

A two-day jobs summit – another attempt by President Cyril Ramaphosa to lift South Africa's economic growth rate - kicks off in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviewed the Centre for Development and Enterprise's Ann Bernstein and Bonang Mohale, CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).

We need to incentivise employers to hire young people… Ann Bernstein, Centre for Development and Enterprise

I don’t think it [Ramaphosa’s stimulus plan] is bold enough. Ann Bernstein, Centre for Development and Enterprise

We need to attract low-skill manufacturing that is leaving China. Other countries in Africa are starting to attract these… Ann Bernstein, Centre for Development and Enterprise

Almost 900 people enter our workforce every day and cannot find a job… Nearly 10 million people do not have a job, but want to work… Ann Bernstein, Centre for Development and Enterprise

Business needs to be explicit on where it stands on big issues… like land… we must be clear that we support it [land reform]. There’s no need to change the Constitution… Bonang Mohale, Business Leadership South Africa

Here is a country that has everything! All the mineral resources… There’s no reason why anyone needs to go hungry, yet 17 million people are on social grants. Bonang Mohale, Business Leadership South Africa

If we don’t have jobs, people from Alexandra will cross the bridge and burn Sandton. Bonang Mohale, Business Leadership South Africa

We’re giving it [Ramaphosa’s stimulus plan] the thumbs up, times ten! Bonang Mohale, Business Leadership South Africa

