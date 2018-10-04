'House of Horrors' dad plans to appeal 35-year prison sentence
On Wednesday, the high court in Pretoria sentenced the father of five, who cannot be identified, to an effective 35 years in prison.
PRETORIA – The man dubbed the “Springs Monster” says he plans to appeal both his conviction and sentence.
He was found guilty of abusing and neglecting his five children, as well as raping his 16-year-old-daughter and the attempted murder of his 11-year-old son.
As he was being led to the holding cells to start his prison sentence, he said he would appeal his conviction and sentence, because he did not do what he had been convicted of.
The man's refusal to accept responsibility for his actions, and in fact blaming other for his conduct, including his children, was among Judge Eben Jordaan’s reasons for handing down the stiff sentence.
Jordaan accepted the psychological report which found that the man is a psychopath and sadist.
The court accepted that he is a danger to other people and there is a likelihood he would re-offend.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
