Heavy police presence in Westbury ahead of Minister Cele's visit
This intervention comes after days of violent protests against crime which were sparked by the killing of a woman in an apparent gang shooting last week.
JOHANNESBURG – There’s a heavy police presence at the Westbury sports grounds ahead of another visit by Minister Bheki Cele, who is expected to introduce a Tactical Response Team in the area.
This intervention comes after days of violent protests against crime, which were sparked by the killing of a woman in an apparent gang shooting last week.
Her 10-year-old niece was also wounded.
Today, he is expected to introduce this tactical response team to the community.
It’s not yet clear how the Police Minister will set about to collect information from residents about corrupt officers.
Meanwhile, at the sports grounds, at least three police nyalas, a water cannon 15 police vans and TRT members are stationed ahead of Cele’s arrival.
