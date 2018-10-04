Gauteng temperatures drop, WC to feel the heat

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
Go

Gauteng temperatures drop, WC to feel the heat

While the rest of the country experiences mild temperatures, the western parts of South Africa can expect to see temperatures of between 21 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Temperatures have dropped by at least ten degrees on Thursday following a cold front from the Western Cape.

What’s been a hot few weeks in Gauteng has suddenly changed overnight, and now Johannesburg and Pretoria are only reaching highs of 17 and 19 degrees respectively.

SA Weather Service forecaster Dipuo Tawana says, “It’s a bit windy on Thursday morning. The wind speed is between 20-40km/h, otherwise, the temperatures are still expected to be on the cool side with Johannesburg remaining cold for Thursday. We expect the temperatures to start warming over most part of the province on Friday.”

While the rest of the country experiences mild temperatures, the western parts of South Africa can expect to see temperatures of between 21 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius.

Cape Town will hit a high of 25 degrees, while Vredendal can expect a scorching 34 degrees Celsius.

Kimberley and Upington in the Northern Cape can expect temperatures of 24 and 29 degrees Celsius respectively.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA