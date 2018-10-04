Gauteng temperatures drop, WC to feel the heat

While the rest of the country experiences mild temperatures, the western parts of South Africa can expect to see temperatures of between 21 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius.

JOHANNESBURG - Temperatures have dropped by at least ten degrees on Thursday following a cold front from the Western Cape.

What’s been a hot few weeks in Gauteng has suddenly changed overnight, and now Johannesburg and Pretoria are only reaching highs of 17 and 19 degrees respectively.

SA Weather Service forecaster Dipuo Tawana says, “It’s a bit windy on Thursday morning. The wind speed is between 20-40km/h, otherwise, the temperatures are still expected to be on the cool side with Johannesburg remaining cold for Thursday. We expect the temperatures to start warming over most part of the province on Friday.”

While the rest of the country experiences mild temperatures, the western parts of South Africa can expect to see temperatures of between 21 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius.

Cape Town will hit a high of 25 degrees, while Vredendal can expect a scorching 34 degrees Celsius.

Kimberley and Upington in the Northern Cape can expect temperatures of 24 and 29 degrees Celsius respectively.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)