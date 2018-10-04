Eskom's head of Assurance and Forensics placed on suspension
The power utility announced on Thursday that Molefi Nkhabu has been placed on precautionary suspension in order to investigate transactions that he signed-off.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has suspended its head of Assurance and Forensics pending an investigation into internal audit reports.
The power utility announced on Thursday that Molefi Nkhabu has been placed on precautionary suspension in order to investigate transactions that he signed-off which exonerated certain former Eskom executives who've since been implicated in maladministration.
Eskom does not, however, name the former executives but several have left the company in the past year, including former CFO Anoj Singh.
The utility says due to Nkhabu's seniority and the seriousness of the allegations against him, management decided it would be best to suspend him until the investigation is finalised.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
