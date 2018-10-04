Dirco welcomes decision on US sanctions affecting Iran humanitarian aid

Theresa May shakes it up with ‘Dancing Queen’ boogie
The court on Wednesday ordered the US remove any impediments to the free exportation of goods to Iran required for humanitarian assistance.
JOHANNESBURG – The International Relations Department has welcomed a decision by the International Court of Justice ordering the US to ensure sanctions against Iran don’t affect humanitarian aid.
The court on Wednesday ordered the US remove any impediments to the free exportation of goods to Iran required for humanitarian assistance and services needed for the safety of civil aviation.
