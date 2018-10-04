Popular Topics
Deconstructing Imran Tahir's hat-trick

South Africa’s main attacking weapon in white ball cricket once again showed his value by producing another match-winning performance.

Proteas leg spinner Imran Tahir celebrates taking a hat-trick against Zimbabwe during their ODI match on 3 October 2018. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter
Proteas leg spinner Imran Tahir celebrates taking a hat-trick against Zimbabwe during their ODI match on 3 October 2018. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Mercurial Proteas leg spinner, Imran Tahir, became the fourth South African to claim an ODI hat-trick after Charl Langeveldt, Kagiso Rabada (on debut) and JP Duminy after finishing with figures of 6 for 24 in Wednesday's match against Zimbabwe.

South Africa’s main attacking weapon in white ball cricket once again showed his value by producing another match-winning performance.

Below is a rundown of his hat-trick:

1. Sean Williams 9 - Stumped by Klaasen, bowled Tahir

Tahir bowls his customary googly, drawing Williams onto the front boot and the ball whizzes past the outside edge of the left-hander's bat. Heinrich Klaasen exhibited really quick hands behind the stumps to catch Williams outside his crease, effecting the stumping.

2. Peter Moor 5 - lbw Tahir

Tahir is way too good for Moor as the leggie shows off another one of his variations, this time the slider, and the batsman is nowhere near the line of the ball. Moor offers up a tame efort at keeping the delivery out and is rapped on the legs.

3. Brandon Mavuta 0 - Bowled Tahir

Another beauty of a googly by Tahir as he gets his hat-trick with his favourite variation which ghosts past Mavuta's defence. Tahir again draws the batsman forward, only to knock his off stump over and which sees the bowler haring off to the boundary for his trademark celebration.

