CT taxi commuters bearing aftermath of fuel hike
Some taxi associations have seemingly already upped their fares, while others are meeting soon to discuss it.
CAPE TOWN - Taxi commuters are already bearing the consequences of the recent fuel price hike.
This week, South Africa experienced its eighth fuel price for the year with petrol going up by R1 a litre.
The South African National Taxi Council's Nazeem Abdurahman said: “It is not by our means to rip our clients off. We are very grateful and seeing that, in terms of the study, we are transporting the most commuters on a daily basis. But because of these hikes, we cannot make any money. We are actually drowning at the moment.”
Yusrah Don who travels by taxi from to Cape Town says her fare has increased from R12,50 to R15 this week.
“There was a petrol price increase on Wednesday, but nothing was communicated. People could have made other provisions. I felt so betrayed and angry and then I thought to myself: If I am going to spend almost R15 a day just to get to town in the morning, I might as well revert to using the train.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
