Could there be dedicated prosecutors to deal with Westbury criminals?

JOHANNESBURG - If Police Minister Bheki Cele has his way, there could be dedicated prosecutors to deal with criminals arrested by the joint operations task team now deployed in Westbury.

The minister on Thursday introduced the 130-strong team made up of officers from the tactical response team and the National Intervention Unit to deal with criminals who’ve been identified as having terrorised the community for years.

Residents have been protesting in Westbury since last week when Heather Peterson was killed in a shootout allegedly between gangsters.

Her 10-year-old niece was wounded.

Cele has given an undertaking for the second time this week that he will do everything possible to deal with the high levels of crime related to gangsterism and drugs in Westbury.

He says he is even speaking to Justice Minister Michael Masutha to make sure that those arrested end up behind bars.

“Do that quicker and faster so that we put them where they belong - in prison.”

The minister has given criminals an ultimatum, either hand themselves over to the authorities or they will be tracked down.

But many community members say, it is too little to late and they will be staging a total shutdown on Friday in the greater Johannesburg south region.

