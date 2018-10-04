Cosatu's Ntshalintshali: Govt, business must take jobs summit seriously

The Jobs summit comes at the time when the economy is struggling to grow and is in recession and unemployment at a staggering 27%.

JOHANNESBURG – As the long-awaited jobs summit gets underway today business, labour and government say they are committed to working together to ensure the gathering is not merely a talk shop.

The two-day summit will discuss how to grow the economy and create jobs.

The cost of living is also high, with a recent VAT increase for the first time in over 20 years.

This week also saw the cost of petrol increasing to an all-time high.

Business Unity South Africa CEO, Tanya Cohen, says they are looking forward to the gathering.

“We’ve been working harder for the last three months to get a package of initiative that can stimulate job creation.”

Congress of South African Trade Unions’ Bheki Ntshalintshali says the summit must come up with tangible solutions.

“The summit itself should be a culmination of announcing some project or some work that has been done very soon.”

He has called on business and government to take the jobs summit seriously otherwise it would be a lost opportunity.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)