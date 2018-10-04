Cosatu: Govt must admit SA is in an economic crisis
Cosatu’s Bheki Ntshalintshali says government must admit that an unemployment rate of 27% and an economy in recession is a crisis.
JOHANNESBURG – Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says that government must admit that there’s an economic crisis in the country to show it takes the jobs summit seriously.
Business, labour and government will take part in the much-anticipated gathering which starts in Midrand on Thursday.
Even with the country’s economy in recession, President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza have downplayed the situation, saying it’s not a crisis but simply a challenge.
Cosatu’s Bheki Ntshalintshali says government must admit that an unemployment rate of 27% and an economy in recession is a crisis.
“When we say it’s a crisis, others have said there’s no crisis but a challenge. So, we hope they will come out and realise the situation.”
He says the attitude of government and business needs to change.
“But they seem not to take matters seriously, maybe it’s because of the time we spent in Nedlac.”
Cosatu says it expects the jobs summit to identify projects and policies to change in the next three months that can unlock job creation.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Business
-
'If we don’t get jobs, people from Alexandra will cross bridge and burn Sandton'
-
[CARTOON] Post Mortem
-
We're underestimating China's economic power. Here's why
-
Ramaphosa to lead 2-day job summit in Midrand
-
Rand weakens after World Bank cuts growth forecast
-
Goldman forecasts SA economic rebound in 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.