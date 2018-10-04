Cosatu: Govt must admit SA is in an economic crisis

Cosatu’s Bheki Ntshalintshali says government must admit that an unemployment rate of 27% and an economy in recession is a crisis.

JOHANNESBURG – Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) says that government must admit that there’s an economic crisis in the country to show it takes the jobs summit seriously.

Business, labour and government will take part in the much-anticipated gathering which starts in Midrand on Thursday.

Even with the country’s economy in recession, President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza have downplayed the situation, saying it’s not a crisis but simply a challenge.

“When we say it’s a crisis, others have said there’s no crisis but a challenge. So, we hope they will come out and realise the situation.”

He says the attitude of government and business needs to change.

“But they seem not to take matters seriously, maybe it’s because of the time we spent in Nedlac.”

Cosatu says it expects the jobs summit to identify projects and policies to change in the next three months that can unlock job creation.

