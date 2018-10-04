Coloured communities in Gauteng demand talks with Ramaphosa over 'exclusion'
This, in the midst of protests in Westbury, where the killing of a woman has led to demonstrations against crime and complaints that coloured people are neglected.
JOHANNESBURG – A group of residents from coloured communities in Gauteng are threatening a total shutdown on Thursday, demanding that President Cyril Ramaphosa address what they say is the socio-economic exclusion of their demographic.
Police Minister Bheki Cele was in Westbury on Tuesday and promised to deal with the scourge of substance abuse and violence.
But a group calling itself the Gauteng shutdown co-ordinating committee wants action from the president.
The group's Anthony Williams says: “Kids don’t want to go to school and nobody is talking about that, people can’t go out of their houses. We must just go back to work tomorrow without understanding what’s happening, as some of us might not come back home.
“The president of the country must come and sit down around the table and we need an honest discussion.”
