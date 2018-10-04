Coloured communities in Gauteng demand talks with Ramaphosa over 'exclusion'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
Go

Coloured communities in Gauteng demand talks with Ramaphosa over 'exclusion'

This, in the midst of protests in Westbury, where the killing of a woman has led to demonstrations against crime and complaints that coloured people are neglected.

Parts of Westbury in Johannesburg remain shut down on 2 October 2018, with roads blocked off with burning debris, as residents light in protest. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Parts of Westbury in Johannesburg remain shut down on 2 October 2018, with roads blocked off with burning debris, as residents light in protest. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – A group of residents from coloured communities in Gauteng are threatening a total shutdown on Thursday, demanding that President Cyril Ramaphosa address what they say is the socio-economic exclusion of their demographic.

This, in the midst of protests in Westbury, where the killing of a woman has led to demonstrations against crime and complaints that coloured people are neglected.

Police Minister Bheki Cele was in Westbury on Tuesday and promised to deal with the scourge of substance abuse and violence.

But a group calling itself the Gauteng shutdown co-ordinating committee wants action from the president.

The group's Anthony Williams says: “Kids don’t want to go to school and nobody is talking about that, people can’t go out of their houses. We must just go back to work tomorrow without understanding what’s happening, as some of us might not come back home.

“The president of the country must come and sit down around the table and we need an honest discussion.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA