Civil society, govt must combine to combat gang violence in WC - Parly committee

On Wednesday, anti-crime protesters in Cape Town handed over a memorandum, calling on the government to address crime, gangsterism and violence against women and children.

CAPE TOWN - Combatting gang violence in the Western Cape needs a combined effort from civil society and the government, says Parliament’s police committee.

Demonstrators, led by the Western Cape United Safety Front, marched to Parliament and the provincial legislature.

Community leaders met Portfolio Committee on Police chairperson, Francois Beukman.

More than 300 people from Manenberg, Bonteheuwel, Mitchells Plain and Kensington participated in the march, holding placards that read: “Hands off our children” and “A bullet doesn’t ask for political affiliation.”

Avril Andrews from Mothers for Justice delivered letters from mothers who’ve been victims of crime.

“The government has failed them and there’s no hope for them. We need our voices to be heard.”

A Southfield resident, whose 23-year-old son was killed in gang violence in Mitchells Plain, wants increased policing.

“I’m calling for proper policing, community safety and justice for all our children that are victims of crime.”

The committee says it will convene a special meeting with community leaders from gang-affected areas in four provinces to give input. The date will be announced next week.

