Catholic Church in CT tightens measures to prevent sexual abuse by clergy

CAPE TOWN - The Catholic Church in Cape Town says it has implemented tighter measures to prevent sexual abuse by its clergy.

It has welcomed the Anglican Church of Southern Africa’s approach to stopping sex predators from entering its pews.

The church held a meeting last week discussing incidents of sexual abuse in Anglican parishes that made headlines earlier in 2018.

“What has happened in the church is absolutely shameful, but we know it’s also happening in society and we have to try to get as many people on board. So, that’s the big challenge.”

Catholic Archbishop of Cape Town Stephen Brislin says the church has reviewed the way in which it handles claims of sexual abuse by clergy over the last few years.

Brislin says they’ve tightened procedures when bringing people into the seminary, including undergoing psychological evaluations.

“In 2015 we introduced in Cape Town the child safeguarding policy, which is much broader. It includes not only sexual abuse but also physical and emotional abuse.”

Police clearance certificates are also required.

Pope Francis’ tone in speaking out against the issue may offer some comfort but are the measures enough, given disturbing child abuse scandals involving the Catholic Church in various countries? Many of them date back decades.

